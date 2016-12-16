Chloe x Halle 'SING' Their Hearts Out For Music Education

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s SING have partnered with VH1 Save The Music Foundation to donate $40,000 to restore music programs in four public schools. They got an assist from pop duo Chloe x Halle at an event to present the first donation.

Movies have the power to change lives, not just entertain.

Four schools will benefit from the generous donation: two in Los Angeles (Olive Vista Middles School, Stevenson Middle School) and two in New York (PS 188 The Island School and MS 158 Marie Curie).

The first donation happened yesterday at Olive Vista Middle School and featured a live performance by Parkwood Entertainment’s Chloe x Halle, following an introduction by SING executive music producer Harvey Mason Jr.



It's great to see Hollywood do good in the community. See SING in theaters everywhere on December 21.

Watch Chloe x Halle's incredibly rendition at the 2016 BET Experience, above.