Don't Mess With My Daddy! Watch Stevie's J Daughter Threaten Pregnant Joseline With Violence

Looks like they're no longer a big happy family.

Published 5 days ago

Joseline's strained relationship with Stevie J has extended to his kids as his daughter, Savannah Jordan, has made it known on social media that she's not here for the Puerto Rican princess coming for her dad.

In a now deleted tweet, Savannah made it clear that she wasn't a fan of Joseline's and that she would put the paws on her "on sight."

If that wasn't clear enough, she posted a video saying her dad's pregnant ex can "catch these hands."

Take a look below:

Stevie J daughter vows to beat @joseline ass when she have their child!🌴👀🌴

A photo posted by FAMEOLOUS ENT (@fameolousent_) on

Stevie J's daughter says @joseline can catch the hands pregnant or not👀 Part2

A video posted by FAMEOLOUS ENT (@fameolousent_) on

Can't we all just get along?

Catch up on rumors of Stevie's new girlfriend with Wendy Williams above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

