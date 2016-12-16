Don't Mess With My Daddy! Watch Stevie's J Daughter Threaten Pregnant Joseline With Violence

Joseline's strained relationship with Stevie J has extended to his kids as his daughter, Savannah Jordan, has made it known on social media that she's not here for the Puerto Rican princess coming for her dad.
In a now deleted tweet, Savannah made it clear that she wasn't a fan of Joseline's and that she would put the paws on her "on sight."
If that wasn't clear enough, she posted a video saying her dad's pregnant ex can "catch these hands."
Take a look below:
Can't we all just get along?
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
