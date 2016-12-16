Don't Mess With My Daddy! Watch Stevie's J Daughter Threaten Pregnant Joseline With Violence

Joseline 's strained relationship with Stevie J has extended to his kids as his daughter, Savannah Jordan , has made it known on social media that she's not here for the Puerto Rican princess coming for her dad.

In a now deleted tweet, Savannah made it clear that she wasn't a fan of Joseline's and that she would put the paws on her "on sight."

If that wasn't clear enough, she posted a video saying her dad's pregnant ex can "catch these hands."

Take a look below: