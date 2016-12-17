Look: Did Blac Chyna’s Hacked Social Media End Her Relationship With Rob?

Those keeping up with Kardashian-to-be Blac Chyna may have noticed suspicious activity on her Instagram this evening (Dec. 17). After a series of screenshots appeared on her Instagram account, including a series of text messages alleged to be from her lawyer and a note explaining she is no longer with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna took to SnapChat to reveal that her Instagram had simply been hacked. She promptly made a new account, @_blacchynala, to refute what her hacked account was posting.

Take a look at Blac Chyna explaining that her account was hacked in the video clip below.

However, Rob took to social media shortly thereafter to prove that Blac Chyna did in fact leave him, raising suspicion that there was some truth behind what the hacker was saying on her Instagram account. In a SnapChat post showcasing an empty room, Rob can be heard sadly reflecting on the fact that his fiancée had not only packed up their nursery for Dream and King's room, but that she had left the property with their first born in tow.

#PressPlay: An emotional #RobKardashian reveals that #BlacChyna did leave him A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 17, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

Both then took to Instagram to detail lengthy messages to their fans commenting on their public relationship possibly coming to an end, and explaining in detail the emotions each are going through during this difficult and dramatic time. Considering Blac Chyna just deleted all of the posts on her new Instagram account, there is a chance we may not be hearing from her again tonight on the matter. Hopefully we'll soon be able to have some clarification on exactly what is going on between the power couple. In the meantime, take a look at what each posted on Instagram in the screengrabs below.

