What Are Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Working On?

Reality TV royal Tiffany "New York" Pollard and famed actress Sheryl Lee Ralph seem to have a project in the works, judging from their recent Instagram postings, and people are freaking out.

Well, this is an unlikely pairing.

The talks first started after the Moesha star posted an image of the ladies at dinner with a caption detailing a new VH1 project titled Brunch With Tiffany they're collaborating on.

New York followed-up thanking the original Dreamgirl for her involvement and telling her fans to "stay tuned."

Take a look, below: