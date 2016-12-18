Guess Who Tokyo Toni Is Blaming For Rob and Blac Chyna's Breakup

ICYMI, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna " broke up " last night. In their typically dramatic fashion, Chyna cleared the house of all the good snacks, blocked Rob from her social media, took their one-month-old baby and bounced. The drama has been playing out on Instagram , and now Chyna's mom has weighed in on who she thinks is to blame.

Toni clapped back at a fan who claiming Chyna is a gold digger by explaining that there's more to the story, and that their breakup has everything to do with Rob's insecurities. "He is just emotionally disturbed by all means," she says. "Rob goes into this woman's phone all the time and never find anything in this is what he confesses to me. He confesses to me that he know he has the issue but don't know how to handle it. He's a very emotional guy with many many personal issues how do I know this he told me."