See the Humiliating Comment Chyna Left on Rob’s Instagram

While Rob Kardashian has been pouring his heart out on social media ever since he got dumped by Blac Chyna over the weekend, his former fiancée has been all about her business. Apart from one lengthy post explaining why she left the sock entrepreneur, she's basically stayed quiet on the matter.



Until last night, when she couldn't resist hopping into Rob's comments to call him out on his moaning and groaning.

Rob took to Instragram to share a pic of his baby girl Dream, talking about how much he misses her since Chyna took her and ran. His caption made it seem like he was scrolling through his phone staring at pictures of his baby girl with no contact with Chyna whatsoever.



Um, not true, says Chy.

#RobKardashian and #BlacChyna are giving us a preview of #RobAndChyna season two 👀 (view previous posts) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 18, 2016 at 4:07pm PST

Looks like Rob is sticking to his story, adding "I loved every inch of you" for good measure.



Many suspect this "breakup" has more to do with plot lines and ratings than anything else (the couple's birth special aired last night), but we'll have to wait and see.



Check out Rob and Chyna's wedding plans, which are now on the rocks, with BET Breaks above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz