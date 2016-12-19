Here's What Rob Is Doing to Win Back Blac Chyna

Here's What Rob Is Doing to Win Back Blac Chyna

It never ends.

Published 2 days ago

Just when you thought the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna fiasco was over, another piece is thrown into the puzzle.

Now, after the two have publicly dragged one another on social media, claiming to end their relationship, Rob has apologized — on Instagram.

The reality star posted a photo of them together to Instagram and wrote a caption saying he was "in an emotional bad place" before professing his love for her.

He also explained that he's "seeking help" to deal with his "flaws/issues." While it's not certain what type of "help" he's referring to, whether it be therapy or not, Rob seems to want to change.

He also followed this up with a photo of their newborn daughter saying he wants to do better for her. Take a look, below:

I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Check out Rob and Chyna's wedding plans, which are now uncertain, with BET Breaks above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs