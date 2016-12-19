Here's What Rob Is Doing to Win Back Blac Chyna

Now, after the two have publicly dragged one another on social media, claiming to end their relationship, Rob has apologized — on Instagram.

Just when you thought the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna fiasco was over, another piece is thrown into the puzzle.

The reality star posted a photo of them together to Instagram and wrote a caption saying he was "in an emotional bad place" before professing his love for her.

He also explained that he's "seeking help" to deal with his "flaws/issues." While it's not certain what type of "help" he's referring to, whether it be therapy or not, Rob seems to want to change.

He also followed this up with a photo of their newborn daughter saying he wants to do better for her. Take a look, below: