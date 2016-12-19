Here's What Rob Is Doing to Win Back Blac Chyna

Just when you thought the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna fiasco was over, another piece is thrown into the puzzle.
Now, after the two have publicly dragged one another on social media, claiming to end their relationship, Rob has apologized — on Instagram.
The reality star posted a photo of them together to Instagram and wrote a caption saying he was "in an emotional bad place" before professing his love for her.
He also explained that he's "seeking help" to deal with his "flaws/issues." While it's not certain what type of "help" he's referring to, whether it be therapy or not, Rob seems to want to change.
He also followed this up with a photo of their newborn daughter saying he wants to do better for her. Take a look, below:
Check out Rob and Chyna's wedding plans, which are now uncertain, with BET Breaks above.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS