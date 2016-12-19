It’s Official! DNA Test Confirms the Identity of Joseline’s Baby Daddy

After various speculation and unconfirmed rumors, TMZ reveals that the paternity test results for Joseline Hernandez 's unborn child have returned and the reality star's ex Stevie J is, indeed, the father.

TMZ reports the DNA test clearly showed that Stevie is the child's father and, according to new documents he filed, he's already asking for visitation rights. That's not all, though. Oddly enough, he's also asking for primary physical custody.

In the docs, he also is repeating his request for the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess to be drug tested as he believes she has abused drugs and alcohol throughout most of her pregnancy and is concerned that her allegedly careless behavior affected the fetus. Because of this, he also wants the baby to be drug tested within 24 hours of birth.

Now that it is out that he's the child's father, he has included in the docs a text message from Joseline which reads, "You will never see your daughter f**k n***a."

The baby is expected to be born on January 9 and Stevie reportedly made it clear that he wants to be in the delivery room.

Good luck to them all.