Mendeecees Breaks His Silence – From Prison – About His Baby Mothers Plotting Against Yandy

Even the folks at the facility are talking about it.

Published 2 days ago

As the drama between Mendeecees Harris's baby mothers Erika and Samantha and his "wife" Yandy Smith hit an all time high, the locked up reality star took to Instagram to share his piece — from prison.

In a lengthy caption posted below an audio clip of Erika and Samantha plotting to start an affair rumor about Yandy, Mendeecees explained that he felt "disgusted" by their actions and said their "hatred and jealousy" are separating their children.

"All I will say is this is temporary," he wrote. "My children and my family will be back together sooner than y'all think... I will not forget any of the lies, any of the destruction nor any of their separation being caused."

Take a look at the full caption below:

From Mendeecees: I received all your letters and all your emails. Even hear about it in here from loved ones that call people here. Yes I'm Disgusted. Didn't ask nobody for anything. Just to keep my kids together like I always have. It's sad that hatred and jealousy will destroy the love and strength I built between all of my children. All I will say is this is temporary. My children and my family will be back together sooner than y'all think. They will never forget the bond and love they have for each other even when separated . Never. But they will remember who kept them apart. I will not forget any of the lies, any of the destruction nor any of their separation being caused. Til we meet again...@harrisjudy @yandysmith stay strong✊🏾 call y'all in a few

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

