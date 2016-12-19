Mendeecees Breaks His Silence – From Prison – About His Baby Mothers Plotting Against Yandy

As the drama between Mendeecees Harris 's baby mothers Erika and Samantha and his "wife" Yandy Smith hit an all time high, the locked up reality star took to Instagram to share his piece — from prison.

In a lengthy caption posted below an audio clip of Erika and Samantha plotting to start an affair rumor about Yandy, Mendeecees explained that he felt "disgusted" by their actions and said their "hatred and jealousy" are separating their children.

"All I will say is this is temporary," he wrote. "My children and my family will be back together sooner than y'all think... I will not forget any of the lies, any of the destruction nor any of their separation being caused."

Take a look at the full caption below: