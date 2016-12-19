Too Much? Network Faces Backlash for Producing Reality Show About the KKK

A&E just announced that they will be airing a new documentary series titled Generation KKK and a lot of people aren't sure how to feel about this news.

According to Complex, the unscripted series will follow members of the notoriously racist hate group and their family members who want to distance themselves from the group.

While some may see it as an opportunity to learn more about the internal operations of the hate group, many others are wondering why the network is giving a negative cult such a powerful platform.

Take a look at some of the criticism they have been receiving since announcing the news: