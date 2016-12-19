Too Much? Network Faces Backlash for Producing Reality Show About the KKK

A&E just announced that they will be airing a new documentary series titled Generation KKK and a lot of people aren't sure how to feel about this news.
According to Complex, the unscripted series will follow members of the notoriously racist hate group and their family members who want to distance themselves from the group.
While some may see it as an opportunity to learn more about the internal operations of the hate group, many others are wondering why the network is giving a negative cult such a powerful platform.
Take a look at some of the criticism they have been receiving since announcing the news:
A&E is already in damage control mode, however, as its general manager, Rob Sharenow, spoke with the New York Times to explain that they tried to strike a healthy balance with the show with no aim to further the group's hateful mission.
"We certainly didn't want the show to be seen as a platform for the view of the KKK." he said. "The only political agenda is that we really do stand against hate."
Generation KKK will air on A&E in 2017.
Watch the KKK celebrate Trump's win in the video above.
BET.com is your No. 1 source for Black celebrity news, photos, exclusive videos and all the latest in the world of hip hop and R&B music.
(Photo: DAVID MAXWELL/AFP/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS