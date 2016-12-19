Watch: Tamar Rips Into The Real's Ratings and Calls on Jesus

Tamar Braxton 's departure from The Real is old news now, but when asked by Bishop T.D. Jakes on his talk show if she would consider returning to the panel if asked, her response was very Tamar.

Bishop Jakes introduced the topic by saying the show has seen slumped ratings since Tamar left, and asked if she would consider returning to help give them the boost they allegedly need.

"Ain't that terrible, Lord Jesus," she said before going into comedic fake heart palpitations and shakes.

"I would have to really pray about it and think about it because I would have to pay attention to why God removed me from that situation," she said. "I believe He removed me from that situation to protect me from them."

Take a look at the clip, below: