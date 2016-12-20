WTF?! Blac Chyna Accused of Beating Up Rob Kardashian

Just when you thought things for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian couldn't get worse, it just did. But here's the real gag — it's not them this time. Find out who's telling them bye this time.

According to TMZ, the Kardashian sisters want no parts of both of the reality show couple. Sources claim that after the last major spat between Rob and Blac Chyna, the sisters (Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney) have had enough of the couple's back and forth break-ups after family friend Corey Gamble had to break them up from fighting.

It's now being alleged that couple is talking again, but are living in separate quarters. Let's hope the family comes together before Christmas. For more on Rob and Blac Chyna, check out the BET video above.