Call Tokyo! Blac Chyna Gets Dragged by Young Thug's Fiancée

Jerrika talked a lot of sh*t about @blacchyna tonight on her live stream😌 Jerrika said Chyna didnt get to fuck her man @thuggerthugger1 and she called Chyna a bitch! Jerrika also said she don't giva a f*ck about Chyna or how many followers she got because she is a "boss bitch" herself.💅

A photo posted by FAMEOLOUS ENTERTAINMENT (@fameolousent_) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:38pm PST