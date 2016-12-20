Call Tokyo! Blac Chyna Gets Dragged by Young Thug's Fiancée

The fallout from Blac Chyna's leaked DMs continues.
This time it's Young Thug's fiancée, Jerrika, who has something to say about the contents of Chyna's text messages. Rumors have been running wild that the reality star and rapper have been hooking up after some flirtatious texts between them came out as part of the hack job on Chyna's phone.
Thugger's fiancée, understandably, is not too pleased by what she saw (though there was no time stamp on the messages) and dragged Chyna to hell on Snapchat as a result.
Jerrika posted a live stream last night, calling Chyna a "b*tch" and insisting she never got close to her man.
Jerrika talked a lot of sh*t about @blacchyna tonight on her live stream😌 Jerrika said Chyna didnt get to fuck her man @thuggerthugger1 and she called Chyna a bitch! Jerrika also said she don't giva a f*ck about Chyna or how many followers she got because she is a "boss bitch" herself.💅 ____________________________________________________________ Fair Use Act Disclaimer: This site is for educational purposes only. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Messy, messy.
See Thugger's bad behavior at the airport with BET Breaks, above.
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS