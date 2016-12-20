Mendeecees Gets Attacked By Another Baby Mother

Mendeecees Gets Attacked By Another Baby Mother

He's war with Erika just got more complicated.

Published Yesterday

Seems like baby mama drama is back to hunt Mendeecees even behind bars. You won't believe who's calling him out this time as he's back in the headlines again. 

Samantha, one of Mandeecees' baby mamas, have called him out on Twitter and Instagram after he took to The Shade Room to deny a relationship with another baby mama. "I don't need the fame or a story line to stay relevant," she said in a recent post as the new Love & Hip Hop star weighed in on the drama.

#Mendeecees baby mama #Samantha responds to all the drama that is going on #LHHNY

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Seems like there will be no peace for the holidays as the drama keeps turning up amongst the mamas. Check out the BET video above of the latest woes for couple Yandy Smith and Mendeecees.  

Written by Diego Jones

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs