Wow: Stevie J Wants His Unborn Baby With Joseline Tested for This...

Yep, that's seems to be the case for reality television ex-lovers Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J, as now they are having court custody battles over their unborn child. But did Stevie take it too far? You won't believe what he is trying do to ensure the opportunity to be in his daughter's life.

According to Bossip, Stevie claims that he has seen Joseline take cocaine and now wants to get his baby, named Bonnie, tested for drugs. He has even gone further to request that the child is tested within 24 hours of birth and is requesting that the Puerto Rican princess pay his associated legal fees.

"Respondent has witnessed petitioner ingesting illegal drugs during the curse other relationship, specifically cocaine," Stevie J submitted last week in a written statement that was filed in Fulton County Court. This drama all came about after the DNA tests revealed that Stevie was in fact the baby daddy and Joseline threated via text messages that he would never see the baby.

Guess it looks like they won't be patching it up in time for the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.



Check out the BET video above of the couple's previous woes.