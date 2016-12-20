Did Tamar Braxton Admit She Went Too Far Shading ‘The Real’?

Another day, another opportunity for Tamar Braxton to throw more shade at The Real. But did her recent appearance during the T.D. Jakes Show go a little to far? Looks like someone needs to take her pettiness to the king.

When asked by host Bishop T.D. Jakes whether she would ever consider returing back to The Real (after being cut earlier this year), Tamar began to sarcastically speak in tongues and spiritual praises while Jakes also mentioned that the show had been taking a drop in ratings. Her attempt at throwing anointed shade left some thinking she went too far.

Tamar clarified her actions on an Instagram post where she claimed that she "was only joking" and "don't wish ANYONE harm, bad luck, or cancellations."