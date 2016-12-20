Epic News for Viola Davis

Just when you thought actress Viola Davis couldn't be having a better year, she already has something legendary to look forward to next year. Hint: it's something that will be etched in history forever.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer and VP of media relations Ana Martinez announced that "first star of the new year will be for actress Viola Davis, who will be honored on January 5." You heard that right, the two-time Oscar nominated actress will have a Hollywood star of her own!

This is an incredible honor for an actress who's already made history throughout her career. Last year, she became the first Black actress to win an Emmy award for Best Leading Actress in a Drama for her role in ABC's How to Get Away With Murder. She's also a two-time Tony award winner who became the second Black actress to receive a Leading Actress in a Play honor for her role in August Wilson's Fences.

Her reprised role from the stage to screen has already received raved reviews as she's considered an Oscar front-runner for Best Supporting Actress. Come through Viola with all of your Black girl magic and check out more of her star power in the BET video above!