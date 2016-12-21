Paula Patton Releases Emotional Statement on the Passing of Alan Thicke

He was her father-in-law for many years.

Published 11 hours ago

The world is still mourning the death of celebrated actor Alan Thicke, including some of his celebrity peers, once of who happens to be his former daughterin-law.

Paula Patton, who was once married to the Growing Pains actor's son Rob Thicke for a number of years, recently took to Instagram to share her condolences and explain to her followers how deep of an impact he had on her life.

Under a photo of the Alan Thicke, the Baggage Claim actress explained that she knew him since she was 15-years-old — around the time she and Robin began dating.

Written by John Justice

