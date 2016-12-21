Damn! Find Out the Brand That Wants Nothing to Do With Blac Chyna

Adidas is calling Blac Chyna a liar after the model's lawyer allegedly claimed they were seeking out working with the model.

According to TMZ, her attorney told them that the major company offered his client $250,000 for a line of shoes, but Chyna chose to turn them down because the offer wasn't enough.

They've now fired back, saying they never even were eyeing the newfound reality star to begin with.

"This is one trillion percent false at level," a source connected to Adidas said. "She has never been on our radar."

They went on to add that they have not even had a single conversation with Chyna, her attorney or anyone else close to her or in her team.

When Chyna's lawyer was asked about their denial of everything he claimed, he said, "I have absolutely no comment."



