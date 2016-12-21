Joseline Responds – With Receipts! – to Stevie J’s Claim She’s Been Using Drugs While Pregnant

Joseline Hernandez is gearing up to give birth in a matter of weeks and her confirmed baby daddy, Stevie J, is still adamant that she’s not clean and sober. The Puerto Rican princess, however, says she is and hasn’t touched a drug recently.

According to TMZ, the reality star filed documents and attached three drug test results proving that she tested negative for substances including cocaine, amphetamines and marijuana. To further prove Stevie wrong, she also attached a note from her care provider which shows that she’s had a pregnancy with no complications.