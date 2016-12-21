Here's How Kim and Kanye Are Allegedly Trying to Save Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not exactly in a great place these days, but while divorce rumors are dominating headlines, they're secretly doing everything they can to save their marriage. So what's their plan, besides making Kanye register as a Democrat? It's actually something millions of couples do every day.

According to the Daily Mail, the reality star and rapper have begun couple's therapy. "They're actually doing better. It was obviously a bit tough when everything went down and it was confusing with the stuff going on. But they're doing better now," the source close to the couple told the publication.

Surprisingly, it's Kim who's pushing for reconciliation. "Kim is so in love with him and love can be blinding sometimes — she just adores him and the family loves him as well," the source says. "It's a situation that she's giving another shot, a second chance. She feels he's been under a lot of pressure, so she feels like he deserves another shot. They had a heart-to-heart about it and Kim is still deeply in love with him."



The source, who claims he or she has spoken to Kim directly, adds, "Kim told me, 'It's not just about me, it's about the kids.' So she wants to make it work. The only issue right now is he needs more time to recover and get better so she wants to wait and see how it goes."



See who thinks Kanye is faking his mental breakdown with BET Breaks, above.