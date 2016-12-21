Look: Apryl Jones Goes Completely Ballistic on Omarion

Looks like Apryl Jones and Omarion's "amicable" split is not so amicable these days.



The former couple and parents of two split earlier this yea, and it seems Jones is still in her feelings about it. She took to Twitter last night and this morning to put the B2K singer on full blast for "acting like he's 24/25" and even implying that he may have been creeping around with a mutual friend.