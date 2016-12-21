Look: Apryl Jones Goes Completely Ballistic on Omarion

Look: Apryl Jones Goes Completely Ballistic on Omarion

She put the father of her two kids on full blast on Twitter.

Published 16 hours ago

Looks like Apryl Jones and Omarion's "amicable" split is not so amicable these days.

The former couple and parents of two split earlier this yea, and it seems Jones is still in her feelings about it. She took to Twitter last night and this morning to put the B2K singer on full blast for "acting like he's 24/25" and even implying that he may have been creeping around with a mutual friend.

Check out her cryptic tweets, some of which she's since deleted, below:

Tweets by @aprylsjones !😌

A photo posted by FAMEOLOUS ENTERTAINMENT (@fameolousent_) on

Wonder what's going on with these two?

Get the back story on their breakup with BET Breaks above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs