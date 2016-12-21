Exclusive: Watch Jamie Foxx Kick A** in Epic Fight Scene From ‘Sleepless'

Jamie Foxx has incredible range as an artist, having starred in serious dramas, cut R&B albums and built himself into one of the most versatile celebrities we have today. Next month, the Oscar-winning actor puts his talents to use in Sleepless , a classic thriller that is sure to give us a break from our January blues.

The film stars Foxx as an undercover Las Vegas police officer who must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. T.I. plays his partner in the film, and together they get into some shady business that puts a loved one at risk.



We've got an exclusive sneak peek at the film, and Foxx is putting in work. See him kick butt in a gray suit, above.