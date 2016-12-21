Tami Roman Is Really Disappointed in Her Butt

Tami Roman has a message for everyone out there considering butt injections: think twice. And then think again. The reality star recently opened up about her regret over getting her booty enhanced, keeping it all the way 100 as usual.

“I got the booty injections and I hate it. Not the butt lift. This is straight injections. I thought it would do some good. I thought I was plumping it. Now, I just want to dump it, you know what I mean?” she said. "I don’t think women actually want to do it. They think it’s cool, but I actually broke an elevator yesterday. I was stuck in an elevator. Had maximum capacity. It was me, my boyfriend and my ass.”



See her full comments below: