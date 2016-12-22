'16 and Pregnant’ Reality Star Valerie Fairman Tragically Dies at 23

Valerie Fairman , former 16 and Pregnant reality star, has died of what is being deemed as an overdose, TMZ reports. She was 23.

The former reality star's mother said she was at a friend's house in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday when the friend kept calling for her but got no answer. She was in the bathroom and was not responding or coming out. The friend eventually broke down the door and found her unresponsive.

While the coroner is currently conducting toxicology tests to determine the case of her death, it is being prematurely determined as an overdose.

Valerie's 7-year-old child, Nevaeh, is currently in her mother's care.

The reality star has had a long battle with drug abuse for years — with it all playing out on the show. In addition to that, she was also arrested multiple times for various charges including prostitution, resisting arrest and providing a false ID to law enforcement.

We send out condolences to her friends and family.