Nia Riley's Family Goes Nuclear on Soulja Boy

Nia Riley's Family Goes Nuclear on Soulja Boy

The rapper has been coming for her all year.

Published 7 hours ago

Soulja Boy's drama with his ex, Nia Riley, has dominated headlines all year, both for their on-again, off-again relationship and the way he's been dragging her on social media these past few months. In fact, it got so bad that the first tweet the Love & Hip-Hop star fired off after he was released from custody last week was to say, "f*ck Nia Riley."

Well, now Nia's family is standing up on her behalf to tell Soulja to quit it already.

See what Nia's brother has to say to Soulja below. Does he have a point?

@niariley's family wants @souljaboy to leave Nia alone and not to speak on her name anymore!👀 Part1/2

A video posted by FAMEOLOUS ENTERTAINMENT (@fameolousent_) on

@niariley's family wants @souljaboy to leave Nia alone and not to speak on her name anymore!👀 Part2/2

A video posted by FAMEOLOUS ENTERTAINMENT (@fameolousent_) on

Sadly, it doesn't seem likely that Soulja will stand down after this.

See another drastic move Soulja made this year with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs