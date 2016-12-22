Disgusting! Christian Leaders Angry That Octavia Spencer Will Play God

Octavia Spencer landed her most divine role yet when she signed on to play God in the upcoming faith-based film The Shack . But some angry, racist bigots are not happy that the Oscar winner "stole" the job from a white man. Joe Schimmel, the pastor of Blessed Hope Chapel in Simi Valley, California, told Christian News Network that the “pretentious caricature” of God as a “fat Black woman” is “dangerous and false.” Oh, word?

Schimmel continued, “Young’s pretentious caricature of God as a heavy set, cushy, non-judgmental, African-American woman called ‘Papa’ — who resembles the New-Agey Oprah Winfrey far more than the one true God revealed through the Lord Jesus Christ in Hebrews 1:1-3 — and his depiction of the Holy Spirit as a frail Asian woman with the Hindu name Sarayu, lends itself to a dangerous and false image of God and idolatry.”

And he isn't the only one who's mad. Christian author James DeYoung is also a critic of the novel The Shack is based on, and now says, “If the film is a faithful portrayal of the events and the theology of the book, then every Christian should be gravely alarmed at the further advance of beliefs that smear the evangelical understanding of the truth of the Bible.”



Watch the trailer for The Shack, below. Hopefully it won't cause you to burst into flames: