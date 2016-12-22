Rumor Alert: RHOA's Kordell Stewart Allegedly Caught Naked on Video by an Ex-Boyfriend

Rumors of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kordell Stewart 's alleged homosexual relationship have been swarming for some time and now, according to Funky Dineva , his alleged ex-boyfriend is now speaking out with the intent of exposing him with a sex tape.

The Atlanta-based gossip blogger said he received an email titled "Kordell" with "disturbing" contents

In the email, the man, identified as Quentin Latham, said he had been dating Kordell "for the last two years."

He continued in the email saying, though he loves the former NFL star, he "can only be manipulated so much."

"When we met he was my 'bro.' We played golf, went on trips, he supported me when I was finishing my Masters (yes he paid) and I supported him when he was finishing up his degree earlier this year," he wrote. "But I feel like just because he has more money over me he can control me."

He then started describing how things got sexual between them: "We became friends, then close friends, slept in the bed together on trips without doing anything," he said. "Then one day... I woke up and while laying in bed he brought up last sexual encounters. He told me about how he let two girls such his d**k and one started licking his a**. He asked had I ever done or would I... I said maybe. He jokingly said 'with me?' I said maybe... nothing happened for months until we got drunk and he aggressively said he wanted. Needless to say that began our relationship."

Latham said things were going smoothly until his ex wife, Porsha Williams, "came back around."

After Dineva asked for more information to prove the legitimacy of the story, the person allegedly sent over a video which appears to be a sex tape. While it is yet to be confirmed if the person in the video is actually Stewart, Latham insists that it is.

If you want to watch the video, click here. But watch at your own risk.

