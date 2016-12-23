Fearing #TrumpsAmerica? Taraji, Janelle and Octavia Explain Why No One Should Lose Hope

Hidden Figures is set to make its limited premiere on Christmas Day, and with the stories of these three trailblazing women, we found it only right to ask the ladies who brought their stories to life how they felt about portraying these powerful roles.

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe play Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, respectively, and each of these women served as agents of change and mobility for women of color.

When asked if, like, these three women, they ever thought they were "entertaining the impossible," the ladies all agreed resoundingly, but Monáe added that having a strong support sustem helps one to push forward and to achieve what may initially be deemed impossible to accomplish.

"Of course. Thank God we've had people around us to uplift us just like in the way Mr. Zielinski did to Mary," she said. "I've had a mom, I've had friends who've all told me that my dreams are valid, and whenever I'm low, they bring me right back up. So, that's important to keep that tribe around you that may see your potential even when you don't."

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer added that, in the case of these three women, they did not have a lot of support outside of themselves so they leaned on each other and provided mutual support, proving that there's strength in numbers and no one can do it alone.

"These three women did not have the agency or the voice in our democratic process, but yet, they put their heads down, did the work and were a part of something greater than themselves," she said. "If they can do that in that time period, with the law behind us, you have to stand in conviction and you have to stand shoulder to shoulder and push forward."

Taraji continued along that thread, adding that giving into fear can be most detrimental to achieving greatness and moving forward.

"You cannot give in to fear," she said. "Now is not the time to freak out. It's time to face it. Stand up and how are we going to get through it? 'Cause it's nothing new. It's spiritual warfare, here. It's light vs dark; life, death; love, hate; positive, negative. That's what life is. That's why God put us here as humans: to get along. We have to figure it out."

Closing out their powerful words, Spencer said, "Advocacy is the first step in activism and these women advocated for each other."

Get schooled by the ladies in the video, above.

Hidden Figures premieres in select theaters on Christmas Day and opens nationwide on January 6.