Look: Tamar Goes Absolutely Nuclear on 'The Real'

Tamar Braxton had time today.



The fired host of The Real has been playing it coy about her relationship with her former co-hosts, preferring to let her shade to do the talking. But something must've gotten in to her in the past 24 hours, because she unleashed on each and every one of them in the comments section on Instagram.

It all started when The Shade Room posted a query for its followers, asking what lies they fell for in 2016. Well, Tamar has a lot to get off her chest. See her catty responses below — anyone who has been following the drama of her firing knows exactly who she's talking about:

#TamarBraxton getting some things off her chest 😩😩👀👀 #PettyWap A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:53am PST

Lawd. What a mess.



Hopefully now that she's gotten all that off her chest, TayTay can start the new year fresh.

Written by Evelyn Diaz