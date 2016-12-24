No Lies? Chyna and Rob's Violent Breakup Blowout Was Allegedly All Real

Following Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna 's epic breakup-leading social media fight, many thought the couple was just drumming up publicity for the second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna . However, sources close to the show's production say that's not the case as cameras weren't at Rob's place at the time when everything went down.

According to TMZ, the production crew wasn't present at Rob's crib that Saturday morning when Blac Chyna allegedly physically attacked him. Things reportedly got so violent that Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to physically remove Chyna off of Rob. He also allegedly called Rob's sisters, but Chyna had already run off by the time they arrived at the scene.

Though the fight itself won't make it to the show, don't expect them to go cold turkey. The site reports that reaction interviews were filmed shortly after the fight occurred. The brawl itself, however, is said to be 100 percent real and won't be aired.

Needless to say, Rob and Chyna are now allegedly back together and are co-parenting their newborn, Dream.

For more on Rob and Blac Chyna, check out the BET video above.