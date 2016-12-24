Look: Kim and Kanye Reunite to Spend Christmas With North

As reported , the family was spotted getting in the Christmas spirit, treating their 3-year-old daughter, North , to a special performance of the Los Angeles Ballet's The Nutcracker .

While things have been reportedly rocky between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , the two reunited last night (Dec. 23) to possibly create what will be a new family holiday tradition.

The performance at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center marks the power couple's most public outing following several instances of personal hardship, including rumors of divorce and West's recent hospitalization.

Last night, the family was also joined by Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick, a few close friends and all were accompanied by bodyguards. Following the performance, each went backstage to meet the cast and pose for a couple of photos.

North sat on her mother's lap during the performance, with Kim and Kanye comfortably sitting side-by-side and speaking intimately with one another, according to an eyewitness' account told to E! News.

From experiencing The Nutcracker together as a family and festively decking out their home in full holiday force, it appears as though things are starting to feel back to normal, despite ongoing reports of their rumored troubles.

Take a look at some post-show candids from last night's Nutcracker performance in L.A. below.