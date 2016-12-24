Watch: Troy Ave Details Prison Life, New Music In First Post-Prison Interview

Troy Ave was released from prison all the way back in July, but since, he hasn’t done any interviews detailing his time locked up.
That changed late this week as the BSB rapper sat down with Coach PR and DJ Caesar of Shade45’s Weekendwork. During the interview, whose video was obtained first by BET, Troy dropped a few details about what it was like being behind bars before posting bail.
“It was mad different humbling points in jail to be honest,” he described. “The fan mail, that s**t was crazy. I ain’t even think it was like that ‘cause I always underestimate – I never underestimate my level of talent, but I underestimate the level of success. That’s just because I don’t want to get comfortable, I want more.”
Troy Ave also says he’s really focused on music right now. He dropped his White Christmas 4 mixtape yesterday (December 23).
“I just want to zero in on all this music and a lot of things you might lose control over,” he said. “The government can take control over damn near your whole life, and the only thing I do have control over is making this music.”
Troy Ave is still a suspect in the murder of his friend and former bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter. After being released from prison on a $500,000 bond, Ave was required to wear an ankle bracelet and is not allowed to go near any venues such as bars, concert halls or arenas. Troy Ave’s attorney John Stella argues that the court order is unreasonable and doesn’t allow Troy to generate income while under investigation.
Watch a segment of Troy Ave’s interview with Shade45 and stream White Christmas 4 below.
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
