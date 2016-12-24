Watch: Troy Ave Details Prison Life, New Music In First Post-Prison Interview

Troy Ave was released from prison all the way back in July, but since, he hasn’t done any interviews detailing his time locked up.

That changed late this week as the BSB rapper sat down with Coach PR and DJ Caesar of Shade45’s Weekendwork. During the interview, whose video was obtained first by BET, Troy dropped a few details about what it was like being behind bars before posting bail.

“It was mad different humbling points in jail to be honest,” he described. “The fan mail, that s**t was crazy. I ain’t even think it was like that ‘cause I always underestimate – I never underestimate my level of talent, but I underestimate the level of success. That’s just because I don’t want to get comfortable, I want more.”