Columbus Short Celebrated Christmas In a Bizarrely Ironic Way

Columbus Short is doing his best to give back this holiday season. The Choreographer/actor partnered with women’s shelter Elizabeth House to hand out some Christmas gifts and make women who’ve experienced domestic abuse feel more special.

Short went all throughout Los Angeles and collected more than 300 gifts for the toy drive at Sayers Club. He made the rounds at four homes by setting up trees and delivering the presents. He even gave $2,000 of his own bread to help make everyone’s holiday even more merry.