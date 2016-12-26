#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Amber Rose’s Son’s Reaction to His Christmas Present Is Absolutely Priceless

Sebastian's face is everything.

Amber Rose and ex-boo Wiz Khalifa continue to absolutely slay the co-parenting game.

The proud mom took to Instagram to capture her son, Sebastian, unwrapping a giant stuffed spider for Christmas and his adorably candid reaction simply is to die for.

The clip perfectly captures the moment, which according to Amber, further proves how Sebastian takes after her.

"My Baby is Loving..." she captions her video. "Just like his Mommy."

After Sebastian unwraps the fuzzy stuffed insect, he immediately kisses and hugs his new toy, in turn melting his mom's heart.

Take a look at the too-cute Christmas moment in the clip below.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)

