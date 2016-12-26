Did Kim Kardashian Order Kanye West to Stay Away From Her At Kris Jenner's Christmas Party?

On Saturday night (Dec. 24), Kim made an appearance on sister Khloe Kardashian 's SnapChat story, after months of being off of the social media app herself , during the annual Kardashian Christmas bash. However, those who checked out the series of SnapChat posts have found themselves asking, where was Kanye?! And not to mention, Kim's wedding ring?

According to an insider source, Kanye was reportedly "banned" from attending the annual star-studded party, and chose to see a movie with friends instead.



"She didn’t want Kanye at her mum’s Christmas bash this year, as she felt it was the first time she could really let her hair down," the source shared with The Sun.

Following Kanye's absence from the gathering of close friends and family for the holiday, as well as Kim's choice to rock the soirée without donning her wedding ring, rumors are swirling that their marriage still allegedly is on the rocks.

A spokesperson for Kim denied the new claim that the two are seeking a divorce, stating that Kanye was in fact at the party, despite various reports claiming otherwise, making a light-night appearance.

It has also been reported that both are seeking therapy, individually, following several difficult months after Kanye's hospitalization and Kim's robbery in Paris.

Take a look at some footage from the Christmas eve party, during which you can see Kim sporting a lip ring instead of her wedding ring, in the clips below.