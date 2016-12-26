Fix It, Jesus: Kordell’s Alleged ‘Ex’ Has a Christmas Message For Him and Porsha

His alleged ex, Andrew Caldwell , took to Facebook Live yesterday to wish Stewart, and his ex-wife, Porsha Williams , a Merry Christmas, doing so with a heaping side of petty.

Just days after reports of a leaked sex tape plagued former NFL player Kordell Stewart , he has been gifted with another post-holiday headache.

While Stewart has denied having an affair with the viral video star multiple times in the past, even taking the matter to court, it appears as though Caldwell isn't finished talking about the matter, especially in the wake of the sex tape scandal.

With Christmas music playing in the background, Caldwell decides to take those tuning in to a special tour of the hotel he's staying in, while detailing his plans for the holiday and also opening up a handful of gifts.

In addition to his cheerful holiday small talk, Caldwell also opens up, getting a bit emotional about having to take a break from being in the public eye given the backlash he's received on social media following the situation regarding Stewart's apparent leaked sex tape.

"If I never say anything positive to you, Kordell, I'm going to say this," he says during the live session. "Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. I wish you nothing but the best. Nothing but the best, but you should be getting my present in the mail after the holidays once they get done with everything, so happy holidays."

"Shout out to Porsha," Caldwell continues. "I believe and I prayed on this. Porsha Williams has nothing to do with that Kim Kardashian frame. Porsha is a very saint person. She don't even think that way, she don't even look in that direction, child. Porsha this is the hot topic right now. I got your back right now, you had nothing to do with it. We're going to fight this together."

He then expresses his gratitude for those wishing him a Merry Christmas and wraps up the broadcast to his fans. The Facebook Live session featuring his interesting holiday wishes to Stewart and Williams has since been viewed over 100,000 times.

Take a look at Andrew Caldwell's message to Kordell Stewart in the video below.