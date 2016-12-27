Oh, My: Blac Chyna Wants a New Butt

Blac Chyna has been in full-on beast mode since giving birth to her daughter, Dream Kardashian, putting in work to get her body back into tip-top shape. But it seems she's looking to make some pretty drastic changes to her famous physique. According to RadarOnline , Chyna is allegedly in the market for a new, smaller booty.

“Her booty is ballooning since giving birth,” a source tells Radar, “to the point where she can’t fit in the driver’s seat of her sports car!”



According to the source, Chyna is looking to let some air out of her souffles, or else upgrade her seats to accommodate them. “She’s seriously considering having a butt reduction or getting larger custom-made seats!”



However, in the words of Sir Mix-A-Lot, "you can do side bends or sit ups, but please don't lose [too much of] that butt." The source continues, “Chyna knows her butt is what fills her bank account, but it’s gone too far now."



Find out which part of the Kardashian family business Chyna isn't backing out of with BET Breaks, above.