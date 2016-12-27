Guess Who Allegedly Didn't Get a Stocking at the Kardashian Christmas Party

Blac Chyna said on a recent episode of her reality show Rob & Chyna that Kris Jenner was more like a mother to her than a mother-in-law. Well, looks like the feeling wasn't exactly mutual.



The reality star and Kardashian-to-be was completely shut out of the family's Christmas fiesta this past weekend, after the blowout fight she had with her fiancé Rob Kardashian. Though the couple made up less than 24 hours later, it seems it's gonna take a lot more than a lovey Snapchat moment for Chyna to get back in with her future in-laws.



In fact, Kris not only failed to send Chyna the Evite to her annual holiday bash, she left her out of all the Christmas celebrations. See the shade, below.