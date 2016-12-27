Guess Who Allegedly Didn't Get a Stocking at the Kardashian Christmas Party

Blac Chyna said on a recent episode of her reality show Rob & Chyna that Kris Jenner was more like a mother to her than a mother-in-law. Well, looks like the feeling wasn't exactly mutual.
The reality star and Kardashian-to-be was completely shut out of the family's Christmas fiesta this past weekend, after the blowout fight she had with her fiancé Rob Kardashian. Though the couple made up less than 24 hours later, it seems it's gonna take a lot more than a lovey Snapchat moment for Chyna to get back in with her future in-laws.
In fact, Kris not only failed to send Chyna the Evite to her annual holiday bash, she left her out of all the Christmas celebrations. See the shade, below.
Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to show off the Christmas stockings Kris got custom made for each member of her family — well, almost each member.
Look closely at the image below, and you'll notice Chyna's is nowhere to be seen:
If you noticed Khloé's missing as well, that's likely because she took hers on the road, where she spent Christmas with her boo Tristan Thompson.
Shade doesn't take any breaks for the holidays, y'all.
See how the Kardashian sisters banded against Chyna in a legal sense with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS