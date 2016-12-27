#YESTOBLACK

Michael K. Williams Names His Crew of Hip-Hop and R&B Assassins

Michael K. Williams Names His Crew of Hip-Hop and R&B Assassins

The Assassin's Creed star gives us the low down in an exclusive interview.

Published 55 minutes ago

Michael K. Williams is one of the most versatile actors working today and has the ability to disappear into any role he plays — from a stickup man on The Wire to a bootlegger in Boardwalk Empire, a prison lord in this year's hit mini-series The Night Of and now, a "voodoo assassin" in Assassin's Creed. Chances are, you've seen MKW on TV or the big screen before.

We got the veteran and prolific actor in our studio for a quick interview about his career, his fears and, of course, his taste in hip hop.

See Williams talk about becoming and Assassin's Creed fanboy after he got a part in the film, and who he would recruit for his hip hop assassins in our exclusive interview, above.

Assassin's Creed is in theaters now.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs