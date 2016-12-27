Michael K. Williams Names His Crew of Hip-Hop and R&B Assassins

Michael K. Williams is one of the most versatile actors working today and has the ability to disappear into any role he plays — from a stickup man on The Wire to a bootlegger in Boardwalk Empire, a prison lord in this year's hit mini-series The Night Of and now, a "voodoo assassin" in Assassin's Creed. Chances are, you've seen MKW on TV or the big screen before.



We got the veteran and prolific actor in our studio for a quick interview about his career, his fears and, of course, his taste in hip hop.