Rest In Power: Ricky Harris Dies at 54

Another beloved celebrity lost in 2016. Ricky Harris , the actor and comedian who appeared in dozens of films, television shows and hip hop albums, has died at the young age of 54. According to his manager Cindy Ambers, he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Harris got his start on Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s, went on to star in a number of films and television shows over the following decades, and appeared on a number of hip hop albums, including several of Snoop Dogg's and Ice Cube's.



The Long Beach, California native made his big screen debut in John Singleton's Poetic Justice, and went on to star in television shows like Everybody Hates Chris and Moesha and the films Heat and, his most recent role, Dope.



Check out a clip from his Def Comedy Jam days, below: