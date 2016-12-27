Breaking: Tiny Harris Reportedly Files For Divorce From T.I.

Tiny Harris has filed for divorce from her husband of six years, T.I., TMZ reports. The reality star allegedly filed on December 7 in Georgia, following weeks of speculation of an extramarital relationship with the rapper's nemesis Floyd Mayweather.



Things got particularly bad for the couple after Halloween, when a photo of Tiny posing with Money Mayweather at Mariah Carey's Las Vegas bash surfaced online. Tiny denied any shady behavior, but cell phone video of her dirty dancing with Floyd at that same party surfaced a few weeks later, sending her marriage to T.I. into a downward spiral. Similarly, allegations of infidelity have followed T.I. for years.