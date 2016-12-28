Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Took a Drastic Step to Save Their Relationship

After what turned out to be an explosive, but brief, breakup before the holidays, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are reportedly on track to creating a healthier relationship as they are attending couple's couseling.

According to Us Weekly's January 9 issue, the new parents, who are now back together and engaged, are trying to work things out with the help of a professional.

"The pair are in counseling," a source said. "Rob acknowledges that he has these ups and downs, and it's stressful around the holidays."

The couple is doing this without Rob's famous family's input. The insider added that Rob "doesn't ask his family for counsel on his troubled relationship," leading him to seek help from a professional, instead.

The Kardashians don't plan on getting in the middle of their drama, anyway, says the source.

"[The Kardashians] aren't getting involved and won't be taking sides," the source added. "They support Chyna. She just had a baby. There are a lot of changes."

