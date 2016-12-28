So Sad! Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's Mother and Legendary Actress, Dies at 84

The tragedies don't stop in 2016. Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars , passed away yesterday at 60. Now, in a tragic twist of fate her mother, Debbie Reynolds, dies a day later. She was 84.

Debbie was truly Hollywood royalty. She starred in iconic films like 1952's Singin' in the Rain, 1962's How the West Was Won and 1964's The Unsinkable Molly Brown in which she received an Oscar nomination. Today, the day after her daughter died, Reynolds suffered a stroke and didn't recover. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.



