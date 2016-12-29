Too Soon? DL Hughley Made a Strange Joke About Debbie Reynolds Passing Away

It has not been a full 24 hours since Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds passed away and comedian DL Hughley has already used her death as material. Needless to say, social media wasn't feeling it with many saying the timing was a bit premature.

Here is the tweet that started it all:

Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don't make no mistakes!

There weren't many "Lols" following the joke as many were still in awe that the Holloweentown actress died essentially of a broken heart one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Take a look at how social media reacted, below, to Hughley's insensitive tweet: