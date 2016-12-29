Another Cast Member Just Quit Love and Hip Hop: New York

One of the most well-known faces of the Love & Hip Hop franchise is leaving the show, and she announced the news personally to all of her fans on Instagram Live.
Cardi B took to the social media platform to directly deliver the news to her followers that she is moving on from LHH:NY.
She stressed that it has nothing to do with the show's head honcho Mona Scott-Young or money, but rather her busy schedule.
Take a look at the screenshot of the stream, below:
(Photo: VH1)
