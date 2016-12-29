The Racist Troll Who Attacked Leslie Jones on Twitter Just Landed a Major Deal

According to the Hollywood Reporter , he is currently in the process of finalizing a book deal which will earn him $250,000.

Though racist Internet troll Milo Yiannopoulous was banned from Twitter earlier this year for harassing actress Leslie Jones , he's seemed to benefit largely from his disgusting ways.

The book, titled Dangerous, will be released on March 14, 2017, from Threshold Editions, an imprint at Simon & Schuster.

For those wondering what a racist British internet troll has to write about besides the obvious, a spokesperson from Threshold revealed that it "will be a book on free speech by the outspoken and controversial gay British writer and editor at Breitbart News who describes himself as 'the most fabulous supervillain on the internet.'"

Speaking on the process, Yiannopoulous said, "I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions. I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead, they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money."

He also explained that he will continue to be offensive in the book and has no intentions on humbling his act. "Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically," he said. "I'm more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before. This book is the moment Milo goes mainstream."

So humble.

Watch Leslie Jones land a major gig of her own from earlier this year in the video above.