Prayers Up! Rob Kardashian Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized

The recent stress from Rob Kardashian 's relationship with his fiancée Blac Chyna has reportedly contributed negatively to his health as he was recently hospitalized after a diabetes flare-up triggered by stress-eating.

According to TMZ, family sources revealed that he checked himself into the hospital on Wednesday night after going into "medical distress."

The reality star had reportedly been doing OK but the stress from his relationship with Blac Chyna pushed him to eat unhealthily and excessively, leading to him gaining a large amount of weight in a matter of weeks, triggering his diabetes.

Doctors are reportedly still trying to stabilize him.

Chyna and his mother, Kris Jenner, reportedly rushed to the emergency room at around 9:45 p.m. after learning he had checked himself in earlier that evening.

He and Chyna have been living separately, explaining why she did not arrive with him.

For more on Rob and Blac Chyna, check out the BET video above.