Update on Rob Kardashian’s Health Scare

Now, according to Entertainment Tonight , the reality star has checked out of the hospital this morning after spending the night.

It was reported earlier that Rob Kardashian checked into the hospital after a diabetes scare triggered by emotional eating following his fight with Blac Chyna .

After learning that he checked in to the hospital, his fiancée, Blac Chyna, and mother, Kris Jenner, visited him.

A family source revealed that he was stabilized and his condition was not life-threatening. More details on his diabetes flare-up were not revealed, however.

He was diagnosed with the disease last year. He said on season one of his E! reality series Rob & Chyna, however, that his nutritionist told him he was "completely free" of diabetes. This is unlikely, as neither type one diabetes nor type two diabetes can be fully cured — they can, however, be managed with medication, diet and exercise.

