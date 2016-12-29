Update on Rob Kardashian’s Health Scare

It was reported earlier that Rob Kardashian checked into the hospital after a diabetes scare triggered by emotional eating following his fight with Blac Chyna.
Now, according to Entertainment Tonight, the reality star has checked out of the hospital this morning after spending the night.
After learning that he checked in to the hospital, his fiancée, Blac Chyna, and mother, Kris Jenner, visited him.
A family source revealed that he was stabilized and his condition was not life-threatening. More details on his diabetes flare-up were not revealed, however.
He was diagnosed with the disease last year. He said on season one of his E! reality series Rob & Chyna, however, that his nutritionist told him he was "completely free" of diabetes. This is unlikely, as neither type one diabetes nor type two diabetes can be fully cured — they can, however, be managed with medication, diet and exercise.
For more on Rob and Blac Chyna, check out the BET video above.
(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS