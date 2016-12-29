Adorable! See the First Pic of Stevie J and Joseline’s Daughter, Bonnie Bella

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez welcomed their first child into the world yesterday, and while Joseline took to live-stream to tell her fans that they'd have to wait until her VH1 special airs to get a look at the baby girl, looks like Steebie just couldn't help but offer us a sneak peek.



Is the Love & Hip-Hop star already getting petty with his baby's mother, or was this just an innocent miscommunication?

To be fair, Stevie limited our view to the back of little Bonnie Bella's head. Even so, it's clear that she's a beautiful, healthy baby girl who is getting a lot of love from her daddy. See the pic of Stevie doing "skin-to-skin" with his darling daughter, below:

Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16 A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:38am PST

This pic seems to indicate that Stevie was at the hospital for Bonnie's birth (skin-to-skin typically happens within the first couple hours after birth), which we're hoping is a sign that the former couple are putting aside their drama for the sake of their child.



See how bad things got between them just a few weeks ago with Wendy Williams, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz